St. Paul Public Schools to break ground on new elementary school Thursday

A new elementary school is about to be built in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

On Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Bruce Vento Elementary School on Case Avenue. Among those expected to attend the event are St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard, Bruce Vento Elementary Principal Nicole Napierala, and Amy Brendmoen, the president of the St. Paul City Council and representative of Ward 5.

Construction on the estimated $89.9 million school is expected to last about two years, and district officials say it is the first school in the state to have technology such as a geo-exchange system that uses a natural aquifer under the school’s land to heat and cool the building.

Other energy-efficient tools that will be used in the school include:

High-performing exterior systems.

Reusing stormwater and the use of low-flow fixtures to lower water consumption.

Planting 40 trees and installing prairie landscaping in an effort to reduce the heat island.

The school will be used for grades PreK-5 and will also be used for Early Childhood and Community Hub programs.

There will also be separate parent and bus drop-off sites, and playgrounds for elementary and early childhood programs as well as a general play area and parking for both staff and visitors.

Thursday’s groundbreaking is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Check back for a stream of the event.

