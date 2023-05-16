St. Paul public schools to announce new East African school on Tuesday

St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) is announcing the opening of a new East African Magnet School on Tuesday morning.

The new East African Magnet School, at 437 Edmund Ave. W., will emphasize East African cultures and languages of Somali, Amharic, Oromo, Tigrinya, Arabic and Swahili, according to a news release from SPPS.

District officials are hosting a registration and information night at Midway Peace Park on Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Participants can meet principal Abdisalam Adam, learn about the curriculum and register for the 2023-24 school year, according to the news release.

SPPS said the district plans to provide students with free busing from most of St. Paul.

