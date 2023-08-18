St. Paul Public Schools hosts hiring event Friday

Interviews are expected to last for 30 minutes. While pre-registration for the event ended at midnight, walk-ins are accepted.

Non-licensed educators will be able to interview for a position with St. Paul Public Schools on Friday during a day-long hiring event.

Interviews are being held for multiple positions, including school and department clerks. The district notes a $4,000 hiring and retention bonus may be given to those who are hired as special education teaching/education assistants, mental health practitioners and intervention specialists, however, there are a limited number of bonuses.

According to the district, the event will be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Como Park Senior High School.

While the district has filled more than 1,000 positions, there are still more than 500 spots to fill. District officials hope to hire about 100 of those during Friday’s event.

Classes begin in about two weeks, and hiring events will continue up until the day school starts for the 2023-2024 year.

