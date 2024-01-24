St. Paul Public Schools bringing back snow days, at least in limited capacity

Snow days are back at St. Paul Public Schools, a least partially.

The district’s Board of Education approved the change on Tuesday.

Under the updated policy, the first two weather cancellations will be “non-instructional” days, or what used to be known as snow days.

Any additional weather cancellations will be up to the district to determine whether e-learning is necessary to meet the state-required level of instruction.

The change is effective immediately.

It comes two weeks after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported that Minneapolis Public Schools was considering a similar move based on feedback from families. However, that hasn’t yet been approved.