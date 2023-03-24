St. Paul public employees vote to ratify agreement with city

St. Paul public employees represented by the Tri-Council of Teamsters Local 120, IUOE Local 49 and the Laborers Local 363 voted Thursday to ratify their new contract with the city.

The labor coalition represents public works, water, sewer and parks employees.

Members will earn a 9% increase in base pay throughout the duration of the three-year contract, a spokesperson for IUOE Local 49 said. They will also have the ability to earn an additional 9% in steps based on years of service.

According to the union, workers in the water and sewer departments will also receive one-time pay increases for required licenses and certifications.

“Our highly skilled members were seriously underpaid based on recent wage and compensation studies, and this contract is a long-overdue step toward rectifying that,” a spokesperson for IUOE Local 49 said. “It was a long battle, but all credit goes to the members who stood up for themselves and would not accept less than a fair deal that pays their critical work the respect it deserves.”

Negotiations began at the end of 2022 when the previous contract expired.

The Tri-Council unanimously approved a strike authorization on March 8. The workers avoided a strike by tentatively approving the new contract on Tuesday.

“The time and effort expended by both parties during negotiations demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for our public employees and the residents we serve,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement. “I am grateful for our ability to gather around the table and work together to find a path forward.”