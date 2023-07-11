St. Paul police searching for stolen SUV with wheelchair inside

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for help finding a stolen vehicle that had an electric wheelchair inside.

Police say just before 8:30 Monday morning, someone stole a white 2012 Chevy Tahoe SUV with a Minnesota license plate of GKB-060.

Police say it was taken from Jenks Avenue near Greenbrier Street on the city’s east side in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Anyone who sees the stolen Tahoe or the wheelchair shown in the photo above is asked to call 651-291-1111 or contact law enforcement by calling 911.