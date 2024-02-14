St. Paul Police: Minnesota’s first Karen police officer promoted to sergeant

Minnesota’s first Karen law enforcement officer was promoted to the role of sergeant Wednesday afternoon at a ceremony with the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD).

Ler Htoo is from Myanmar’s Karen ethnic group, he moved to Minnesota in 2009 after living in a refugee camp in Thailand.

At the ceremony, Police Chief Axel Henry said it’s important for the community to see themselves reflected by those serving in uniform and to see them ascending the ranks.

Htoo started his law enforcement journey in 2011, where he worked as a community service officer for SPPD. In 2014, after finishing college Htoo became a St. Paul police officer, the first Karen officer in the state, according to SPPD.

“A real success story for us,” said Henry.

Henry pinned Htoo’s new sergeant badge and congratulated him on his promotion.

At the ceremony, Htoo said he is excited to take on more responsibility with his new role. He also thanked Karen community leaders and family members who attended the event.

“I appreciate everyone for your support,” said Htoo.

According to a news release, more than 20,000 Karen people are living in the state, with many living in the St. Paul community.

Watch the full ceremony in the media player below: