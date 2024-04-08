St. Paul police: Man may have injured finger while pulling a gun during fight

Police are investigating an incident that they say left a man injured late Monday morning near the Capitol in St. Paul.

St. Paul police say officers were called to the 500 block of Rice Street for a reported fight just before 11 a.m.

Officials say during the fight, the man who suffered a finger injury may have pulled a gun, which then discharged. However, police are still investigating.

The injured man was taken to Regions Hospital.

No word on what led up to the fight or how many people were involved.