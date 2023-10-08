St. Paul police investigating shooting that left teen injured

St. Paul police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg late Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Maryland Avenue East and Edgerton Street for a report of shots being fired shortly after 5 p.m.

Soon after, the boy showed up at the St. Paul Fire Department on Payne Avenue, where he asked for help.

He was then taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for the injury.

Casings were found at the intersection of Maryland and Edgerton.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and also working to determine who fired the rounds.