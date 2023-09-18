St. Paul police investigating overnight shooting in Summit-University neighborhood

St. Paul police say a man was injured after being shot in the leg during the overnight hours in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Selby Avenue and Fisk Street for reports of shots being fired around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to Regions Hospital with what they say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police add they don’t have any information on a suspect.