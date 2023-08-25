St. Paul police investigating overnight incident at Federal Credit Union

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Conway Street at the St. Paul Federal Credit Union.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about an incident at the St. Paul Federal Credit Union early Friday morning.

A photographer was at the scene just before 4 a.m. on Conway Street in the city’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

A chain on the back of a pickup truck could be seen attached to an ATM outside the business.

In addition to that truck, police officers and a tow truck were also at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time if any money was taken, or if any arrests have been made.

