St. Paul police investigating after woman arrives at hospital with critical head injury

St. Paul police are investigating after a woman who appeared to have been shot in the head showed up at Regions Hospital, the department tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Police say the woman’s injury is life-threatening, but the circumstances leading up to her check-in around 5 p.m. Monday are unclear.

At this time, the only confirmed information is that she arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the incident.