St. Paul police investigating after person hit by bullet inside Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Person hit by bullet inside Minnesota State Fairgrounds

St. Paul police say they are investigating after someone was struck by a “stray bullet” inside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired outside the fairgrounds and later found that a person inside the fairgrounds was shot.

That person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe the shot was fired about one block outside of the fairgrounds but did not share an exact location.

Police were seen investigating an area near Arona Street and Canfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul police say the incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.