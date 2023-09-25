St. Paul police host seminar for women and girls interested in law enforcement careers

St. Paul Police Department looking to recruit more women

Women interested in a career in law enforcement had the chance to hear directly from people working in the field Saturday.

The St. Paul Police Department invited women and girls as young as 14 to learn what a day as an officer might be like.

They heard directly from Chief Axel Henry, St. Paul’s investigative unit, went to the shooting range and saw a K9 demonstration.

The department wants to build interest as they search for more female officers.

Deputy Chief of the Community Education Division Pamela Barragan said “Our goal is to make all women feel represented. That when they see us, they see themselves in our uniform, and they can come and be part of the police department.”

Currently, 15% of sworn officers in Saint Paul are women. The department says it wants to get up to 30% by 2030.

Those interested in becoming an officer can apply online.