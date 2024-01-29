St. Paul Police: Group stabs man in the arm, steals his phone
St. Paul police said a man reported being stabbed in the arm by a group of males who then took his phone Sunday night.
Officers say they responded to the 1700 block of University Avenue W around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.
The man told police that 30 minutes before calling 911, he was approached by a group of males who took his phone and that he was stabbed in the arm during the robbery.
His injury was described as non-life-threatening and no arrests have been made.