St. Paul police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is asking for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

A spokesperson for SPPD said officials are looking for Deszia Bates, who was last seen on Oct. 4 on the 1100 block of Supornick Lane.

Bates’ mother told SPPD officials on Friday night that she believes Bates is in a safe location but she doesn’t know where and is having trouble locating her. Officials say friends of Bates have been communicating with her and say she is okay.

Please call 651-291-1111 if you have any information regarding her whereabouts.