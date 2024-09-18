St. Paul Police and Fire departments to present 2025 budget proposals Wednesday

St. Paul Police and Fire departments to detail budget proposal

The St. Paul Police and Fire departments on Wednesday are asking the city council to increase their budgets for 2025.

In total, the Fire Department is asking for over $88 million, and community safety is a big goal when it comes to using that money.

Fire officials say there have been seven fire fatalities in the city this year — a new 30-year high. They added that they’ve seen a more than 60% increase in EMS calls this year.

To help with this, the department is proposing to develop a paramedic program with Regions Hospital and expand community education and engagement in fire safety.

The department is also looking to open a new fire station — crews say it would help response times on the city’s east side, which has seen major growth over the years.