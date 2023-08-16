St. Paul music venue The Treasury to close this fall

An all-ages music venue in St. Paul will be closing its doors this fall.

In a message from Twin Cities Catalyst Music, it was announced that The Treasury will be closing on Oct. 31.

“We have enjoyed hosting bands and music fans in this venue, but have encountered issues that make this an unsustainable space for us in the long run. We have built strong partnerships with the community, and are dedicated to serving the east side of St. Paul,” Twin Cities Catalyst Music said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Twin Cities Catalyst Music is a nonprofit providing young people access and opportunities in the Twin Cities music community. The Treasury is the second all-ages, alcohol-free location they opened.

The nonprofit will continue its work from The Garage, its original venue in Burnsville, which has been open since 2015.

All shows scheduled at The Treasury will continue as normal with a farewell event planned for October.

Twin Cities Catalyst Music concluded their announcement with a statement thanking everyone for the support they’ve received:

“Thank you, fellow music lovers, for your support at The Treasury over the last couple of years. Thank you to the McNeely Foundation for supporting our work on the east side of St. Paul.