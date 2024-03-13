St. Paul motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

A St. Paul man is dead after Tuesday night's crash on northbound I-35E.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a highway median late Tuesday night in St. Paul.

According to the agency’s incident report page, the 32-year-old St. Paul man was headed north on I-35E around 11:15 p.m. and approached eastbound I-94.

Authorities say the bike then hit the center median and crashed as the roadway began to curve.

The driver’s name is expected to be released early Thursday morning.

No other details about the crash or driver have been released as of this publishing.