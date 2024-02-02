St. Paul mayor, community celebrate opening of music studio with focus on youth, culture

OMG Media Solutions held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for the grand opening of their new space.

OMG Studio, located on Vandalia Street and Wabash Avenue in St. Paul, will be used as a place to record podcasts, music and educational programming.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined the ribbon cutting, along with St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali. OMG Studio is supported by a number of community groups, including Black MN Collective, Minneapolis Foundation, Ujamaa Place, MN Humanities and more.

The studio will also serve as a place where young people can get a paid internship and receive mentoring. A news release for the ribbon-cutting event said OMG Studio focuses on producing educational programming and developing youth talent.

“I am excited to bring OMG Studios to the Creative Enterprise Zone in the City of Saint Paul and to partner with amazing community organizations, musicians, artists, and producers to develop youth talent in music and art and pass on our knowledge in our talent Innovation Lab,” said OMG Media Solutions Founder and CEO Monique Linder.

OMG Studios is a digital live-stream broadcast studio capable of producing original, cultural content, according to a webpage for the studio.