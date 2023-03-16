St. Paul man to serve 20-year sentence for illegally possessing gun

The United States Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul man will be serving time for illegally possessing a gun after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 35-year-old Geraldo Dilworth was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Dilworth entered a guilty plea on Nov. 1, 2022, to one count of felon in possession of a firearms as an Armed Career Criminal. The Attorney’s Office says Dilworth has multiple felony convictions in both Ramsey and Washington counties and was found possessing a pistol while waiting to get on a train at Union Depot Station on March 17, 2022.

Among Dilworth’s convictions are domestic assault and terroristic threats.

The St. Paul Police Department, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the incident.