St. Paul man sentenced to over 23 years for methamphetamine trafficking, firearms violations

A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 23 years (280 months) in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms violations, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. 45-year-old William Howard Proto Jr.’s time in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release, court officials said.

After a trial in June, Proto was convicted on two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, the news release said. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon during the trial, court officials said.

Bloomington police arrested Proto on June 29, 2021, after he was found in the driver’s seat of a stolen car, according to the news release. Officers found nine pounds of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, digital scales, more than $50,000 in cash and a loaded firearm in the vehicle, court officials said.

According to the news release, Proto was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon following his arrest.

Pursuant to a federal warrant, agents found Proto at a Woodbury hotel on Aug. 19, 2021, court officials said. Officers arrested Proto as he was wheeling a luggage cart towards his SUV. Inside the duffel bag that was on the cart, officers found five pounds of methamphetamine, $5,000 in cash, an assault style rifle and loaded magazines, according to the news release. Proto also had a loaded 9mm handgun in his pocket and additional ammunition in his SUV, court officials said.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bloomington Police Department, court officials said.