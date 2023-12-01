St. Paul man dies after crash in St. Croix County

A St. Paul man has died after a crash earlier this week in western Wisconsin.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Highway 63/64 in Cylon, Wisconsin, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says.

First responders found a 2004 Dodge Durango had run off the road and into the north ditch where it hit a tree.

The two people inside the Durango, both from St. Paul, were taken to a hospital for treatment — the driver’s injuries were considered life-threatening while the passenger’s were minor. The driver later died.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 27-year-old Darwin Maradiaga-Castellon.

Authorities say icy roads may have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.