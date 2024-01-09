St. Paul man charged for allegedly robbing postal carriers in Brooklyn Center, Edina

Federal prosecutors say they have charged a man after allegedly robbing two letter carriers for the United States Postal Service (USPS) in November.

According to prosecutors, 26-year-old Rubin David Adams is charged with two counts of assault and attempted robbery.

Adams allegedly approached a letter carrier in Edina on Nov. 18, 2023, pointed a gun at the carrier and demanded the mailbox key. Although the victim didn’t have that key, two sets of USPS vehicle keys were given to Adams.

The next day, Adams allegedly pointed a gun at a letter carrier’s head in Brooklyn Center, demanded two mailbox keys and stole them.

Federal officials say mailbox keys are the property of the USPS and anyone who is unauthorized to possess one can be charged at the federal level. The keys can be used by criminals to steal mail, cash, checks and financial instruments, according to prosecutors.

If you think you may have mailed letters or checks from Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park that didn’t get to their destination, you’re asked to contact the USPIS tip line at 612-884-7962, or by CLICKING HERE.

His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.