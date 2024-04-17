St. Paul iron foundry has 30 days to address lead, air pollution problems

An iron foundry in St. Paul now has 30 days to remediate lead and air violations after new data showed the foundry is continuing to pollute the air.

This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an order for the Northern Iron and Machine Foundry in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The order detailed new information on lead and air pollution and required the foundry to amend the issue within 30 days, according to the MPCA.

The order comes after the MPCA fined the foundry $41,500 in October 2023 for 15 years of air quality violations, which the agency says the foundry never addressed.

A spokesperson for the MPCA said the agency received new air emission modeling in February, which shows the foundry is emitting lead and particulate matter at levels “above national ambient air quality standards.”

“The MPCA has been working with the new owners of Northern Iron to address these likely exceedances and is requiring the company to reduce its emissions of lead and particulate matter to meet air quality standards within 30 days. In addition, the agency has installed neighborhood air monitors to measure actual lead and particulate matter in the air. The MPCA will host a community meeting in May to provide the neighborhood with more updates.” The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Northern Iron and Machine for a comment and will update this article if one is received.