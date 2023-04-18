St. Paul home damaged during overnight fire

A home in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood was damaged by fire overnight.

Crews are investigating the cause of a fire in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw firefighters at the scene around 11 p.m. Monday near Earl Street and Lawson Avenue.

No word on any potential injuries, however, flames caused major damage to the side of the home.

KSTP-TV has reached out to St. Paul Fire Department for information and will update this article as details become available.