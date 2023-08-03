St. Paul home damaged during overnight fire

Multiple people are without a home after an overnight fire in St. Paul.

Multiple people are without a home Thursday morning after a porch caught fire overnight in St. Paul.

Crews could be seen on Charles Avenue around midnight, as well as a home with substantial damage to the front of it, as well as several broken windows.

Maurice Junior, one of the residents, spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and said everyone made it out safely.

“By the time we seen it, the flames was big and it was all over the house, so now it’s like to the point where me and my brother, we got to find somewhere to go find something to do, and find someone to help us,” said Junior.

He adds he was letting a woman sleep on his porch at the time, but she was gone by the time he got outside.

No word on what caused the fire.