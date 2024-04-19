St. Paul home damaged by early morning fire
No word on how many people may have been inside at the time of the fire, if anyone was injured, or what caused it.
An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a St. Paul home early Friday morning.
Crews were called to an address on the 1100 block of Reaney Avenue East around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.
No word on how many people may have been inside at the time of the fire, if anyone was injured, or what caused it.
Video captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer around 6 a.m. showed crews working to extinguish flames.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for information and will update this article as details become available.