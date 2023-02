St. Paul firefighters had to dig through snow-covered roads early Thursday morning to battle a house fire.

Crews were called to a home on Matterhorn Lane near McKnight Road South at around 2 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew saw heavy smoke coming from the home as firefighters worked.

The fire is under investigation.