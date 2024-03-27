St. Paul City Councilors to recognize historic promotion within fire department at Wednesday meeting

The St. Paul Fire Department (SPFD) is gaining a new Captain on Wednesday.

According to the St. Paul City Council’s meeting agenda, councilors are set to recognize Brittney Baker’s appointment as Captain of the SPFD.

Baker, who grew up in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood and graduated from Central High School, is the first Black woman to be promoted to Captain at SPFD, which took effect on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the department.

City documents note Baker began her career in 2012 and has since worked as an EMT, a Certified Nurse Assistant, and a registered medical technician paramedic. She also holds certifications as a firefighter, fire investigator, fire equipment officer, hazmat and more. Additionally, Baker is President of Firefighters United and a board member of the St. Paul Fire Department Fire Foundation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously spoke with Baker, who said at the time she was hired as a St. Paul firefighter in 2018, she was the only Black woman with the department. However, she said that number had increased to four in 2023.

