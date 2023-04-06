St. Paul city council approves bringing back ‘No Mow May’

The city of St. Paul is moving ahead with another year of ‘No Mow May.’

The city council voted Wednesday 6-0 in favor of recognizing ‘No Mow May’ throughout St. Paul.

It’s an effort to encourage the growth of wildflowers, shrubs, and other pollinator-friendly habitats this spring at households.

“Another benefit, besides for the pollinators, is that you don’t have to mow your lawn, in May, for the whole month,” noted councilmember Rebecca Noecker ahead of the vote.

As part of the effort, city inspectors will not issue abatement notices on properties that have tall grass and weeds.