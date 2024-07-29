St. Paul city council approved adding bike lanes for Concordia and Rondo Avenues

The St. Paul City Council passed a plan that will add bike lanes on Concordia and Rondo Avenue from Pascal Street North to Western Avenue North.

The bike lanes will be part of the already approved re-paving project in the same area of road that is set to start in the fall.

The project will reduce the number of travel lanes in the area from two to one to help with safety and speeding in the area.

The bike lane will be in the former traffic lane and include two-and-a-half feet of buffer on both sides.

There will also be changes to parking in the area, with sections whereit will not be allowed. The project would cause the loss of approximately 47 of 350 parking spaces, or about 13% of parking spaces, the report says.

You can read the full report about the project below.