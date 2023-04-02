St. Paul business owner transfers nail tech skills to custom shoes

A new business had its grand opening Saturday in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood.

Local entrepreneur LaTishia Bradley opened up TB’z Customz Boutique, which specializes in customizing shoes with special designs.

Bradley used to be a nail tech but says she couldn’t continue that work after finding out the acrylic used in nail salons was affecting her health, so she found a different way to use the gear she had already invested in.

“I seen a friend of mine customize some crocs, and I’m like, ‘Wow! That’s what I can do with my nail tech supplies,'” she said.

Bradley started her business online after coming up with the idea. A couple of years later, she’s now opening her first brick-and-mortar store.

LaTishia Bradley, owner of TB'z Customz Boutique in St. Paul, talks with a customer at her store's grand opening Saturday, April 1, 2023. (KSTP)

You can visit TB’z Customz Boutique at 854 Selby Ave.