St. Paul breaks ground on multi-sport turf field

The city of St. Paul broke ground on a new multi-sport turf field Friday.

The field will be added to Victoria Park, a site that was previously a petroleum tank farm and was developed in 2013 after site restoration.

The $2.9 million project will be able to host soccer, flag football, lacrosse and baseball on the field.

The city said the project is funded through the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Land Transfer Funds, Twins Community Fund, Minnesota DNR Outdoor Recreation Program and two-thirds of the funding is from the “Common Cent” sales tax.

Construction is expected to span from Summer 2024 and Spring 2025, with the park remaining open outside of the construction area’s limits.