St. Olaf student in custody after threats of violence

A student at St. Olaf College was arrested Thursday after items relating to potential threats of violence were found on campus.

Waylon Sieber Kurts, 20, was found in his vehicle in Hennepin County and placed under probable cause arrest, according to the Northfield Police Department.

Northfield Police were initially contacted by the college on Wednesday, April 5, after reports about suspicious weapon-related items found in a resident hall on campus.

St. Olaf College Public Safety searched the room and found firearms magazines along with other items connected to potential acts of violence, as stated in the police report.

The investigation conducted by Northfield Police then led to the arrest of Kurts.

This is believed to be an isolated event, and there is no threat to students or the campus, according to Northfield Police.

Check back for updates, as the investigation is still active.