St. Louis Park to hold lottery drawing for upcoming catalytic converter marking event

Community residents in St. Louis Park will be able to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle marked next month as officials work on finding ways to deter thieves from taking the equipment.

The free event will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Municipal Service Center on Thursday, April 27.

If you’d like to have your catalytic converter marked, you’ll need to complete an interest form, which will be available on THIS WEBSITE from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Everyone who completes the form will then be placed into a lottery drawing, where city officials say 72 people will be randomly chosen to attend the event.

If your name is chosen, you’ll be contacted by email with a link to then choose a time slot.

Walk-ins won’t be allowed.