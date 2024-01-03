St. Louis Park swears in state’s first Somali mayor

St. Louis Park City Council on Tuesday evening swore in Nadia Mohamed as the city’s mayor.

Mohamed is the first Somali-American mayor in the state. She also made history as the youngest person to be elected to St. Louis Park’s City Council.

She received over 58% of the first-choice votes and will succeed Jake Spano, who announced in March he would not seek reelection.

The swearing-in was attended by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District.