St. Louis Park swears in state’s first Somali mayor

Morgan Reddekopp KSTP

St. Louis Park City Council on Tuesday evening swore in Nadia Mohamed as the city’s mayor.

Mohamed is the first Somali-American mayor in the state. She also made history as the youngest person to be elected to St. Louis Park’s City Council.

She received over 58% of the first-choice votes and will succeed Jake Spano, who announced in March he would not seek reelection.

The swearing-in was attended by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District.