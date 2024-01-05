St. Louis Park police seeking the public’s help in locating missing 87-year-old man with dementia

St. Louis Park police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

Charles Raymond Peterson, 87, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Thursday leaving his home for a haircut, but he never showed up to the barber, police said.

He was last seen driving a red 2017 Buick Enclave with a license plate that reads 381XNK. Police say he is 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Peterson was last seen wearing a black Minnesota Vikings jacket, blue jeans, a green army hat and glasses.

If you have seen Peterson, call the St. Louis Police Department at 952-924-2618 or call 911.