St. Louis Park Police giving away steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

The St. Louis Park Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia and Hyundai owners.

The giveaway will take place from 3-5 p.m. on June 7 at the Police Department’s parking lot (3015 Raleigh Ave. S.). There will be a booth set up, and residents can drive up and receive a lock, the city said.

The giveaway is taking place due to the higher rate of theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

To get a steering wheel lock, you must show an ID that proves you are a St. Louis Park resident and have proof that you own a Kia or Hyundai.

There will be a limit of two locks per household.

St. Louis Park Police Department said it will post on Facebook and Twitter when the giveaway ends, as supplies are limited.