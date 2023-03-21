St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano says he won’t run for third term

Jake Spano says he will not be running for a third term as mayor of St. Louis Park.

With his announcement on Tuesday, his term will end on Jan. 2, 2024, after serving 12 years on the St. Louis Park City Council.

“Being chosen by my community to serve as their mayor has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Spano said in a statement. “I also know that the civic health of our community relies on allowing for a variety of leadership and voices. After 12 years on the council, it’s time for me to make space for others to accept the opportunity to lead our community.”

Spano began as an at-large council member for four years before being elected mayor in 2016.

Some of the significant moments of his tenure include the passage of a climate action plan, the community visioning process that led to the city’s current strategic priorities, and investments in community resources.

Spano stated he is incredibly proud of the progress made in the city’s priority of race, equity and inclusion.

City offices on the ballot in November 2023 are mayor and council members at large A and B.