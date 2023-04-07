St. Louis Park man to be sentenced for shooting woman in Como area

A St. Louis Park man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday for a shooting that happened in 2019.

Kevin Manney Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree assault after a woman was shot in the ribcage outside a store in Minneapolis’ Como neighborhood.

He’s accused of shooting the woman while he was facing west on 24th Street in his car.

The woman was brought to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Officers located Manney by using witness and victim descriptions of the vehicle, court documents state. Manney was pulled over during a traffic stop in January 2020, at which point officers found a gun under the front seat.

After his arrest, his court proceedings were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and his own multiple requests to delay his plea hearing. Ultimately, he took a plea deal last month, and his sentencing is now set for 10 a.m. on Friday.

Manney could serve a maximum of 10 years behind bars, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.