St. Louis Park, Brooklyn Park begin tree sales

As March begins, the thought of greenery crosses many minds – and tree sales in St. Louis Park and Brooklyn Park begin.

Starting Wednesday, residents in the two cities are able to buy trees to plant on their property.

According to St. Louis Park, a limit of three trees can be bought per property. Each tree costs $35 and can be picked up from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 or from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at the city’s Municipal Service Center.

CLICK HERE to get a tree.

St. Louis Park residents who need help with planting their tree are able to participate in a service where the city covers a portion of the planting cost.

In Brooklyn Park, trees cost $49, and can be picked up from 8 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Operations and Maintenance facility on Noble Avenue. You can order a tree by CLICKING HERE, by calling 763-493-8333, or by turning in a form with cash or a check.

A limit of 10 trees per household is in place for Brooklyn Park residents.

City officials in Brooklyn Park say if you order a tree after April 28, an order may not be accepted or filled due to the number of trees available.

CLICK HERE for a list of tree species available in Brooklyn Park.