Sheriff: Pedestrian hit, killed in road Wednesday in Hudson

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Hudson, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement received a call around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on County Road North near Baker Road.

According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff’s office arrived to find a pedestrian lying in the roadway, apparently struck by a 2009 Dodge Ram, which had front-end damage. Lifesaving measures were being performed when emergency officials arrived, and the pedestrian was transported to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as 39-year-old Jason J. Asp of Hudson, Wis.

The 19-year-old driver is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff’s office says.

This marks the second fatality in St. Croix County in 2024, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.