St. Cloud warehouse roof collapse causes gas leak

The roof of a warehouse collapsed in St. Cloud Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak in the building, according to the St. Cloud Fire Department.

Around 7:04 a.m., the fire and police departments responded to a gas leak at a large warehouse facility at 701 33rd Avenue North.

According to the incident report, the crews arrived to the smell of natural gas coming from the building.

The building and surrounding area were checked for natural gas, and utilities for the building were shut off.

Emergency service drones were used to evaluate the damage and impact.

The building was secured and turned over to the management company, with no injuries being reported, according to the report.