St. Cloud police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Two adults are dead in St. Cloud in what law enforcement is calling an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person on the 900 block of Jeffrey Court just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they arrived to find a 65-year-old male, identified as Timothy Edmund Geers of St. Cloud, deceased at the scene. Geers was found with what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a firearm was located next to his body.

Police say 65-year-old Sandra Lavon Geers of St. Cloud was also found deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s (BCA) Crime Scene Team was called in to assist with the investigation.

Police believe there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:

Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) .

or . Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.

Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.

Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.

The U.S. National Suicide Prevention organization has also compiled a list of resources to help with coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.