St. Cloud police asking for public’s help in finding missing girl

St. Cloud police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Minnesota BCA says Emmarae Gervasi was last seen Friday leaving the area of the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud. Authorities believe she may have been looking for transportation to the Twin Cities.

Gervasi is 5’5″ with brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black tank top and black sweats with Betty Boop on the back.

Anyone with information about Gervasi’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or call 911.