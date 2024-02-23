St. Cloud police arrest second person in connection with shooting

A juvenile was arrested in St. Cloud on Thursday in connection with a shots fired incident that happened last week.

St. Cloud officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on the 1200 block of East Division Street and booked him into Stearns County Jail on possible charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to Chief Jeff Oxton of the St. Cloud Police Department.

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Feb. 17 in which officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1300 block of West St. Germain Street, said Oxton.

An initial investigation indicated that a man drove into a parking lot in the area, got out of his vehicle, and walked up to another man who was walking through the middle of the parking lot. Officials say both men began firing at each other, although neither was hit.

On Wednesday, St. Cloud law enforcement arrested one suspect, who was identified as 18-year-old Jatrell Robert Antonio Mitchell, of St. Cloud.

Mitchell was taken to Stearns County Jail on potential charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org