St. Cloud man arrested after repotedly attempting to steal from pawn store

The St. Cloud Police Department says that a would-be burglar has been apprehended after he was found inside a pawn store Friday morning.

According to the police report, at about 8:55 a.m., the Security Coin and Pawn store owner on St. Germain Street West entered the store to open for the day, only to find the place in disarray.

He also then heard someone in the back of the store and called the police.

With the assistance of multiple officers and a police canine, 57-year-old Troy Allan Meleen of St. Cloud was arrested while reportedly trying to steal items from the store.

Meleen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Stearns County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.