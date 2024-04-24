St. Cloud fulfillment center to close, layoff employees due to Publisher’s Clearing House no longer needing services

The Fullfillment Distribution Center, Inc. (FDC) in St. Cloud will end operations on Oct. 31, according to a notice sent to the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) State Rapid Response Team.

The company says the plant is closing because its only contract, with the Publishers Clearing House, is ending due to the clearing house’s commerce line of business closing.

This closure is expected to impact about 350 people. The letter to the state noted that the FDC is looking for more customers to retain work and stay open.

The current final operation date of Oct. 31 is the day of the final fulfillment from the Publishers Clearing House.

A small crew will remain beyond that date for final cleanup and administrative duties.