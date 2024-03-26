St. Cloud City Council votes to move forward with Avivo plan

The St. Cloud City Council voted to move forward with a proposal to help house people struggling with homelessness.

Avivo, which provides tiny home shelters in Minneapolis, plans to build in St. Cloud.

During an hours-long debate at Monday’s City Council meeting, critics argued the plan was moving too fast and that the location near banks, restaurants and other businesses was not a good fit.

“As a property investor, I’m concerned with what people visiting the city of St. Cloud would see when they arrive in our city,” one person said during the meeting.

The vote allows the lease process to move forward and for the use of state funding.

As previously reported, Avivo now provides shelter for about 100 people. Clients each get their own private, secure space housed within a heated warehouse in the North Loop of Minneapolis.

The city-owned vacant lot near Second Street South and 33rd Avenue North in St. Cloud is in a commercial area, and Avivo hopes the facility will house about 50 people.

The group says it’s already received about $7.5 million in state grant funding.

Avivo President and CEO Kelly Matter told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the group faces several hurdles, including securing nearly $1.2 million in matching funds from the City of St. Cloud and approval of a city lease for the property.